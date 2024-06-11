The e-commerce giant Amazon has been focusing on sustainability in its vehicles for years. It is pursuing a clear plan to reduce its environmental footprint and optimize its logistics processes by developing and implementing new technologies. Together with Global Optimism, the "Climate Pledge" was founded in 2019 with the aim of being climate-neutral in all business areas by 2040. The Seattle-based company is also focusing on hydrogen fuel cell technology as part of its comprehensive strategy to reduce CO2 emissions. Successful test drives have now been completed with the developer of light commercial vehicles for the logistics sector, First Hydrogen, representing a milestone for the innovative company.

