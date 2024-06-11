Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P9YT | ISIN: ES0169501022 | Ticker-Symbol: PMRA
Tradegate
10.06.24
10:05 Uhr
37,960 Euro
+0,200
+0,53 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
IBEX MEDIUM CAP
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMA MAR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMA MAR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,12037,90008:33
37,00037,50008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMPHENOL
AMPHENOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMPHENOL CORPORATION124,56+0,16 %
AMPLIFON SPA33,650-0,18 %
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD0,2580,00 %
NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC ADR0,3540,00 %
PHARMA MAR SA37,960+0,53 %
ROBECO SUSTAINABLE GLOBAL STARS EQUITIES FUND73,560,00 %
ROLINCO NV62,800,00 %
SPORTTOTAL AG0,760-2,56 %
VIA RENEWABLES INC10,1000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.