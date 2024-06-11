The Volkswagen Group has announced its entry into a new business segment with its charging and energy brand Elli. It will develop massive industrial battery energy storage systems, including initial 350 MW/700 MWh projects already in its pipeline. From pv magazine ESS News site With demand for energy storage systems in Europe expected to soar in the coming years, the Volkswagen Group is diversifying its business in a bid to secure its slice of the burgeoning market. Last week, Europe's largest car maker announced its entry into the commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage space with its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...