If approved, SB 1374 would give schools, farms, apartments and other multi-meter properties "the same treatment" as single-family homes in solar crediting and billing structures. From pv magazine USA California has made numerous cuts to solar incentives and programs in its state, including reductions in the valuation and crediting of exported solar generation, cuts to its emerging community solar program, and imposing a monthly fixed charge that erodes the potential savings brought on by rooftop solar. However, the California legislature has recently moved forward with a bill that would undo a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...