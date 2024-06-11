JSW Energy has started construction work for its 1 GWh battery energy storage project in India, marking its foray into energy storage services. The company is also spearheading the development of India's largest commercial-scale green hydrogen project in India. From pv magazine ESS News site India is faced with an immense need for energy storage to even out supply from its booming solar energy sector, and its storage pipeline of projects has just gotten bigger with the latest announcement from power utility JSW Energy. The company has started work on a BESS project it was awarded in a SECI tender ...

