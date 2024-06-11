Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO" or the "Group") is hosting an Investor Analyst Event today on "Defining the Urban Warehouse Opportunity" at the National Theatre in London, followed by tours of its London portfolio.

Urban warehousing in major European cities is a unique asset class with specific market characteristics and attractive supply-demand dynamics which drive superior returns. SEGRO is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity with its irreplaceable portfolio of urban assets in Europe's largest cities and its market-leading operating platform (including within its data centre business).

David Sleath, CEO, will open the event, which will feature presentations by senior members of the SEGRO management team as well as the JLL Industrial and Logistics Research team. There will also be a customer panel with representatives from John Lewis, Royal Mail and RD Content, as well as a panel including the Deputy Mayor of London, Jules Pipe.

The presentations will cover the following topics:

1. Defining the urban warehouse market

Jon Sleeman and Tessa English from the JLL Industrial and Logistics research team will present the findings of their recent study of urban warehouse space in Greater London.

2. SEGRO's urban strategy

Summary of SEGRO's strategy for urban warehouses in the UK and Continental Europe.

3. Defining the customer base

Insights into who uses our urban warehouse space, followed by a panel discussion with some of our customers.

4. Defining the data centre opportunity

Background to SEGRO's data centre portfolio and the 1.2 GW future opportunity in this growth sector that could create c.£200 million of new rent. This figure now incorporates the potential rent from redevelopment of existing assets into data centres, in addition to c.£100 million of potential rent from development of the landbank (which was previously reported with the FY23 results in February 2024).

5. Defining the importance of urban warehousing to growing cities

A discussion with Jules Pipe, Deputy Mayor of London, on the importance of urban warehouses to modern cities.

The presentations will be recorded and available at www.SEGRO.com/investors the day after the event.

SEGRO's Annual Report Accounts and other information are available at www.segro.com/investors.

Neither the content of SEGRO's website nor any other website accessible by hyperlinks from SEGRO's website are incorporated in, or form part of, this announcement.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion at 31 December 2023, serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO's purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing low-carbon growth, Investing in local communities and environments and Nurturing talent.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

