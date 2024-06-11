Regulatory News:
Getlink SE (Paris:GET):
May 24
May 23
Change
Jan-May 2024
Jan-May 2023
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
101,158
101,401
0%
504,209
522,042
-3%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger cars*
196,813
193,609
2%
751,190
795,719
-6%
* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In May 2024, LeShuttle Freight carried 101,158 trucks, stable compared to May 2023. Since 1 January, more than 500,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.
LeShuttle carried 196,813 passenger vehicles in May, up 2% compared to May 2023. Over 750,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.
The June traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 9 July 2024, before the market opens.
About Getlink
Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, close to 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.
https://www.getlinkgroup.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610653988/en/
Contacts:
Press
Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86
Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96
Analysts and investors
Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39