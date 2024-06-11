Kasei Digital Assets Plc - New Investment: Rule 110 Inc / RealityNet

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

KASEI DIGITAL ASSETS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

New Investment: Rule 110 Inc / RealityNet

Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$100,000 into Rule 110 Inc in its seed and strategic funding round to launch the RealityNet protocol.

RealityNet is a consensus protocol that enables participants to rent out unused computing resources on their devices to the rest of the network, so that they can perform tasks such as training AI models.

Brian O'Beirne, Director of Research at Kasei Digital Assets, discusses the investment in a short video that can be accessed on Kasei's interactive investor hub:

https://investors.kaseidigitalassets.com/link/WPGG9P

Kasei Digital Assets' Chief Investment Officer, Jai Patel commented: "We are happy to commit resources to new and exciting projects in the digital assets space that are seeking to disrupt the current digital architecture and those that have a large total addressable market. This investment further diversifies our portfolio approach to digital assets across the risk spectrum."

About Kasei Digital Assets

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employs a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.