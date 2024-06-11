Swiss voters have approved a new electricity law that mandates PV systems on large buildings, supports electricity communities, and encourages collective self-consumption. From pv magazine France About 68. 72% of Swiss people have approved a new electricity law to accelerate renewable energy development. The law provides new incentives to develop PV. New buildings with a construction surface area of more than 300 m² must have solar installations on their roofs or facades. The cantons can extend this requirement to buildings with surface areas up to 300 m2 in size. "The Electricity Act creates ...

