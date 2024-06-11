AM Best is maintaining its market segment outlook on Italy's life insurance segment at negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Italy Life Insurance", AM Best notes that it expects life insurance premium growth to remain constrained in 2024 as the segment's top line is sensitive to wider economic conditions due to its concentration on savings business.

The report also sets out AM Best's expectation that 2024 will be a year of stabilisation and slow recovery for Italy's life insurers, with the major headwinds losing momentum. While the risk of a mass lapse event has lessened and is not expected to materialise, competition from other investment products offering higher returns will likely continue to constrain growth.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=343555.

