PR Newswire
11.06.2024 09:06 Uhr
117 Leser
MindgruveMacarta: Global Leaders in Performance Marketing and Retail Media Merge

Newly Merged, Full-Service Agency Now Serves Brands Globally

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent agencies Mindgruve and Macarta are proud to announce their official merger into a single powerhouse brand, MindgruveMacarta. This new company brings together two of the fastest-growing agencies in the U.S., according to Adweek, to unite their award-winning expertise in performance marketing, retail media, and analytics into a seamless, integrated offering. With more than 300 employees across seven offices in San Diego, Denver, Mexico City, São Paulo, Amsterdam, Madrid, and London, MindgruveMacarta is now one of the top independent, performance marketing and retail media agencies in the world.

Mindgruve logo

"This is a transformational moment for us," said Chad Robley, CEO of Mindgruve, who will become Chairman and CEO of the combined agency. "As MindgruveMacarta, we are well positioned to attract ambitious global brands seeking a fully integrated, omni-channel approach to performance marketing, retail media, and advanced analytics."

MindgruveMacarta will serve a diverse client base including Fortune 500 companies, with a portfolio of brands including P&G, Colgate-Palmolive, Dupont, Sony, Mattel, 3M, and Wrangler. The combined entity will be led by long-tenured industry veterans with a strong track record of delivering dynamic growth for their global brand partners.

"Bringing together Mindgruve and Macarta's expertise into a single, integrated offering creates a performance marketing and retail media juggernaut," said Mike Hodges, CEO of Macarta, who will become President of MindgruveMacarta. "MindgruveMacarta will give clients access to the most advanced media mix modeling, cross-platform attribution and in-depth data science."

MindgruveMacarta will now bring together industry expertise in consumer, CPG, B2B, healthcare, financial services, and technology sectors as well as deep platform experience in Google, Meta, Linkedin, Amazon, Walmart and Mercado Libre. The agency is a Google Premier Partner and Amazon Advanced Advertising Partner.

For more information about MindgruveMacarta, please visit the website at mindgruvemacarta.com.

About MindgruveMacarta
MindgruveMacarta is a global performance marketing, retail media and data-tech company created from the merger of Mindgruve and Macarta. The agency is comprised of strategists, creatives, media and marketplace experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose - accelerate business growth through data-driven marketing, creative, and commerce. With over 300 experts across the globe, MindgruveMacarta's teams provide integrated, performance marketing and retail media solutions for global brands.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881736/Mindgruve_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindgruvemacarta-global-leaders-in-performance-marketing-and-retail-media-merge-302166670.html

