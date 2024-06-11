Aspo Plc

The sale of Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping's Supramax vessels has been completed on June 11 2024



ESL Shipping, a subsidiary of the Aspo Group, has successfully completed the sale processes of m/s Arkadia and m/s Kumpula, two Supramax-class vessels, as previously announced. The vessels were sold to companies belonging to the Turkish shipping and logistics group HGF Denizcilik Limited Sirket. The sale price was USD 37.1 million.

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping, mikki.koskinen@eslshipping.com

