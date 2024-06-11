Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company") a leading provider of real-time digital operations software and Edgewater Federal Solutions ("Edgewater"), a leading Federal systems integrator, are pleased to announce their joint exhibition at the at 2024 TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo held June 17th - 19th at National Harbor, MD.

TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo connects top applied research and early-stage innovations from universities, labs, and startups with industry end-users and prospectors. The 2024 TechConnect World Innovation event includes the annual SBIR/STTR Innovation Conference, AI TechConnect, and the TechConnect Technical Program - more than 35 world-class technical symposium. Aligned to the conference theme, edgeTI and Edgewater will demonstrate their collective ability to bring information and execution advantage to IT operations, coalition management, cybersecurity operations, and mission planning.

"As a leading conference for technology and innovation, we are thrilled to attend TechConnect World 2024 alongside our partners at edgeTI. We invite all attendees to visit our booth to explore how our data analytics and data science solutions, developed in collaboration with edgeTI, can drive transformative results," states Shaun Poulton, Edgewater's Chief Technology Officer.

edgeTI's Jacques Jarman, a frequent conference speaker, has been invited to present "edgeCore - Data Twin solutions drive Actionable Enterprise Decision Making and AI/ML Adoption" on Monday, 6/17 at 10:30AM.

"Government agencies need the ability to rapidly fuse data into actionable information," said Jacques Jarman, Chief Revenue Officer edgeTI. "The partnership of Edgewater and edgeTI brings our joint customers subject matter expertise and a proven Data Mesh platform to deliver actionable information at the speed of relevance."

edgeTI and EdgeWater will be providing in-person discussions and demonstrations of edgeCore, a leading Digital Twin platform, and other capabilities to attendees in Booth 429.

About Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc.

Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2002 and has a long-standing record of excellence in supporting its federal customers. Edgewater assists over 30 federal and commercial customers with their enterprise IT, cybersecurity, and professional service needs. Edgewater is a repeat awardee of the Washington Post Top Workplaces and a 5-time honoree as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. Edgewater holds CMMI and ISO certifications, and its motto of "Our People… Your Edge" signifies the value and importance that the company holds for its employees. Visit www.EdgewaterIT.com for more information.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

For more information, please contact:

Nick Brigman, Analyst and Press Relations

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

