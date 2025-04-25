Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Slater to its Board of Directors, effective April 23, 2025. Mr. Slater's appointment follows the resignation of Brett Paulson, to whom the Company extends its sincere appreciation for his service and contributions. Mr. Paulson will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity.

Eric Slater is a seasoned technology executive, entrepreneur, and artificial intelligence innovator with a proven track record of success. From reaching the upper echelons of skiing and pro- eSports to pioneering asset management strategies at Bridgewater Associates and Citadel as well as co-founding and successfully exiting a healthcare tech company.

Leads innovation arm for Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA)

Founded boutique AI consultancy SLaiTER

Cofounded and exited UrgentIQ - EMR for Urgent Care

Creator /Innovator of Intelligent systems for Bridgewater a $126B asset manager, Instinet a global trading ecosystem , and Citadel a $65B alternative investment manager.

Currently, Mr. Slater serves as Senior Vice President of Zeta Labs, the innovation arm of Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), where he leads the development of advanced AI capabilities empowering one of the world's leading marketing cloud platforms. He also advises a portfolio of companies through SLaiTER, a boutique AI consultancy, which has partnered with AI startups across various industries.

Previously, Mr. Slater co-founded UrgentIQ, an electronic medical records (EMR) platform designed for urgent care clinics. Under his leadership, UrgentIQ raised $4.5 million in funding, led product development from inception to launch, and scaled the platform to support deployment across its first clinics. Following rapid adoption Mr. Slater achieved a successful exit through a strategic cash-out transaction.

Earlier in his career, Eric held senior roles at Bridgewater Associates, Instinet, and Citadel, where he architected intelligent systems at the forefront of finance, trading, and data engineering. His contributions, spanning real-time decision engines, parameter management frameworks, and alpha synthesis tools, have supported hundreds of billions in assets under management (AUM) and trillions in annual trading volume. Many of the systems he designed remain in use today.

"Mr. Slater brings a rare blend of technical depth, strategic insight, and an athlete's tenacity, making him an important addition to our board," said Jim Barrett CEO and Chair of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. "Likewise, Eric's experience fits very well with our target market of organizations seeking to leverage emerging technologies for sustainable growth and competitive advantage."

Mr. Slater holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Statistics and Computer Science from Harvard University where he rowed on the varsity heavyweight team and co-founded the Harvard Hackathon Club.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

