Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI"), a leader in real-time digital operations software that enables AI-driven Digital Twins, is pleased to announce today that has partnered with Austal Australia, a subsidiary of Austal Limited (ASX: ASB), to its growing list of strategic ecosystem integrators.

Under the terms of the agreement, Austal Australia has the ability to integrate, procure, and configure EdgeCore for its own use and for its global customer base.





"We are honored to have worked with Austal to join forces for the EdgeTI partnership," said Jacques Jarman, Chief Growth Officer at EdgeTI. "Their extensive maritime expertise aligns well with our expansion within our government and enterprise partnership business development efforts. With headquarters in Perth, Australia, we look forward to rapidly expand our Asia Pacific customer base through our joint partnership."

Our EdgeTI solution is available immediately from our partner Austal. For more information please contact: Jacques Jarman.

About Austal

Austal is Australia's global shipbuilder and defence prime contractor designing, constructing and sustaining some of the world's most advanced commercial and defence vessels. For 35 years Austal has contracted more than 350 vessels for over 122 commercial and defence operators in 59 countries, worldwide. Austal is Australia's largest defence exporter and first ASX-listed shipbuilder. Austal has industry leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America, Philippines and Vietnam with service centres worldwide. Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms - including the world's largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal is one of two foreign-owned prime contractors designing, constructing and sustaining ships for the US Navy. Austal has grown to become the world's largest aluminium shipbuilder and is Australia's largest defence exporter.

For more information contact rod.bird@austal.com.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, changes in U.S. Federal Budget, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the edgeTI's ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the edgeTI disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

