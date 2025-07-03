Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", the "Company") announces the grant and cancellation of incentive stock options under its Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

The Company has granted 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to a director of the Company exercisable at $0.52 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant. The Options will vest in accordance with the terms of the grant agreement and the Plan.

The Company also announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 1,050,000 incentive stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously granted to certain directors and officers. The Cancelled Options had an exercise price of $1.03 per share and were set to expire on February 18, 2028. These options were voluntarily surrendered by the holders for no consideration. The director receiving the new grant was not among those whose options were cancelled.

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

