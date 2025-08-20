Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of Real-Time Digital Operations software, is pleased to announce that it was invited to host a panel session at the upcoming SPACE Industry & Government Summit & Expo, to be held in National Harbor, MD on August 27-29, 2025.





The company Chief Growth and Federal Operations Officer, Jacques Jarman, will present on Thursday, August 28that 9am, local time. Mr. Jarman will be joined by two DOD experts, Hon. Lucian Niemeyer, CEO of Building Cyber Security and former Assistant Secretary of Defense and Mr. Kevin O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Space Economy Rising LLC and former Director, Office of Space Economy, Department of Commerce (SES), to discuss secure, economical, and configurable data integration capabilities, needed to rapidly merge disparate data sets for comprehensive space situational awareness.

The topic of the presentation is, "Data Supremacy and Situational Awareness of Space Assets". edgeTI is also providing in-person demonstrations of its TRL9 (highest readiness level) industry-leading digital twin and secure data mesh edgeCore Platform to attendees in Booth 501.

"We are excited to participate in the discussion of effective situational awareness in space, which is critical for both commercial success and global safety," said Mr. Jarman. "In addition to participating in this panel, we are excited to showcase some of the solutions to these issues with our edgeCore digital twin platform in the exhibit hall."

This year's SPACE Summit is also co-located with the MOSA Industry & Government Summit and Expo. Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) is an integrated technical and business strategy for managing and sustaining: a systems and fleets of systems, which employs modular and open principles. Applying MOSA at the enterprise level fosters collaboration across PMs to drive towards enterprise-wide objectives and more easily removable, upgradeable, and interoperable components.

About Space Industry and Government Summit & Expo

The Space Industry and Government Summit and Expo is a premier event designed to bring together leading innovators from across the space industry with key stakeholders from investment, corporate, and government sectors. This summit serves as a unique platform for showcasing groundbreaking technologies, fostering collaboration, and driving forward the next generation of space exploration and commercialization.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry pioneers, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and explore cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the space sector.

About MOSA Summit and Expo

The Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) 2025 Summit and Expo build upon the highly successful 2023 launch in Atlanta GA, and successful 2024 expansion, with over 200 exhibitors, 3000 attendees, and key leadership from across government.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

