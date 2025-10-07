Contract Award for Two Years and One Option Year to Reach US$1,065,000

Existing Customer Renewal and Financial Commitment Reinforce Digital Twin Platform Value to Customer

The EdgeTI Platform is Sought-After in Both Government & Enterprise Network Environments to Empowers Critical Environmental Use Cases

EdgeTI is Laser-Focused on Serving Government and Enterprise Customers Through Value Added Reseller ("VAR") Partners and Organic Engagement, both Inbound and Outbound

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("EdgeTI" or the "Company"), a global leader in real-time digital operations software, today announced the contract renewal and expansion of its edgeCore platform agreement with a U.S. government agency to protect and restore the environment.

Our flagship digital twin platform, edgeCore, serves as essential technology by:

Reducing cost and risk through secure integrations that eliminate the need for redundant data repositories while strengthening cybersecurity posture.

Improving oversight and reporting by providing contextualized dashboards and digital twins that give program managers, teams, and environmental stakeholders visibility into key performance indicators (KPIs), milestones, and project data.

Expanding the digital twin solution to non-financial areas like environmental, safety, and health (ESH) KPIs and milestones.

Unifying legacy and modern data sources without duplicating or moving sensitive data.

Partnering with the consortia and partners who are able to increase the collective value from evolving sets of solutions and assets.

"Environmental cleanup is one of the world's most important missions, and we are honored that our customer continues to trust edgeCore as its decision intelligence platform," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "This renewal demonstrates edgeCore's ability to integrate across silos, deliver clarity in highly complex operations, and directly support federal and state environmental priorities."

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI") helps enterprises, service providers, and governments achieve the impossible with real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions. Its edgeCore platform unites multiple software applications and data sources into immersive digital twins that give decision-makers clarity, speed, and agility across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

