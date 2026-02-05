Warfighters require new capabilities to turn data into actionable decision-ready knowledge at the speed of relevance.

Data Mesh, Digital Twin, and Composable Applications converge in edgeCore with Orchestrated AI to create incredible perspectives in real-time.

WEST Conference brings more than 150,000 professionals in the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard together.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leader in real-time digital operations solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming WEST Conference sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, being held in San Diego, CA on February 10-12, 2026.

Accelerating U.S. Shipbuilding and Sustainment Readiness

According to National Defense Magazine, the U.S. shipbuilding industry has been plagued with problems for years while China has established itself as a dominant figure in the global industry, accounting for 53.3 percent of shipbuilding worldwide. All the while, the United States makes up 0.1 percent, according to a March analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"We are excited to participate in WEST 2026 to showcase our secure AI-powered Digital Twin capabilities with the AFCEA community," said Jacques Jarman, CRO of edgeTI. "We are no longer in a position of guaranteed superiority. Our warfighters require new capabilities to turn data into actionable decision-ready knowledge at the speed of relevance. I look forward to discussing how we address that challenge by providing commanders with the capability to achieve the data dominance at a fraction of the cost of legacy tools within weeks."

edgeTI will be showcasing its TRL9 (highest readiness level) industry-leading Digital Twin and secure Data Mesh edgeCore platform to attendees in Booth 1152 in alignment with this year's slogan: Sustaining Maritime Dominance: Warfighting Readiness for the Future Fight.

The edgeCore platform enables organizations to move faster, achieve mission objectives (under budget and ahead of schedule), and securely leverage data across domains. It delivers a real-time, purpose-built Data Mesh that accelerates AI/ML adoption in weeks-without costly data repositories.

As a patented, COTS, built-for-purpose platform, edgeCore connects enterprise systems in real time, eliminating data silos and redundant storage. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on slow, complex data replication into warehouses and lakes, edgeCore provides a faster, more secure, and more cost-effective way to use data where it already lives.

About WEST

WEST connects the industry professionals who design and build the platforms, equipment and weapons with the designers of communications and technical systems. To complete their missions successfully, more than 150,000 professionals in the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard who live in the San Diego area depend on the open discussions and valuable networking WEST provides.

Senior military and government officials talk directly to the operators to gain valuable feedback directly from them. Industry leaders attend because they can connect with decision makers and operators over the three-day event.

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate decisively with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments. Its edgeCore Digital Twin and industry-specific platforms dynamically and cost-effectively unite data, applications, third-party services, business models, AI, automation, and domain expertise to orchestrate real-time actions and drive targeted outcomes-enabling faster, more effective decisions across continually evolving defense, business, and lifecycle operations.

