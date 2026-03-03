Showcase to highlight edgeCore platform's real-time digital twin capabilities platform for defense operations.

Accompanying the team will be members of the Company's' Industry Advisory Council, RADM (Ret.) Bill Chase and former Senior Executive Service leader Tim Faulkner.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time digital twin platform and decision intelligence software for defense and mission-critical operations, announced today that it will exhibit at the National Defense Industry Association (NDIA) 2026 Pacific Operational Science Technology (POST) Conference, March 9-12 in Honolulu, Hawaii.





Focusing on Joint Warfighting Challenges

The 2026 POST Conference is a premier event that hosts the Indo-Pacific's foremost experts in science, technology, and security who gather to better understand and address the critical issues and challenges of the region. Moreover, the conference encourages academia, industry and government leaders to envision near-term solutions to such challenges. The event will also showcase prototyping and experimentation in support of joint fires, information advantage, contested logistics and other joint warfighting challenges.

Showcasing AI-enabled Digital Twins

edgeTI's edgeCore platform connects data from existing defense systems into a single real-time operational picture - without replacing legacy software. The platform is currently deployed in defense environments and has been used to provide live fuel distribution visibility, maintenance workflow tracking, and supply chain risk monitoring in Pacific operations.

EdgeTI's mission impact is underscored by its recognition in National Defense Magazine, which highlighted AI-enabled digital twins as a critical solution to overcoming shipyard backlogs and strengthening fleet readiness - the real-time, data-driven operational intelligence that edgeCore delivers.

At POST, the Company will demonstrate how edgeCore supports operational commanders by linking logistics status, maintenance pipelines, and munitions availability into one integrated view. By eliminating manual data reconciliation across disconnected systems, the platform reduces decision cycle time and helps organizations identify maintenance bottlenecks that drive backlog and readiness delays.

"Most defense software requires ripping and replacing systems," said Jacques Jarman, Chief Growth and Federal Operations Officer of edgeTI. "We do the opposite. edgeCore sits on top of what organizations already use and turns it into a live operational picture. That means faster decisions, clearer visibility into joint fires readiness, and measurable improvement in maintenance throughput - without adding new reporting burden."

The Company will be joined at POST by advisory board members RADM (Ret.) Bill Chase and former Senior Executive Service leader Tim Faulkner to discuss operational integration and modernization across Pacific forces. edgeTI will exhibit in Booth 213.

About National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA)

The NDIA drives strategic dialogue in national security by identifying key issues and leveraging the knowledge and experience of its military, government, industry, and academic members to address them. NDIA, comprised of its Affiliates, Chapters, Divisions, and 1,780 corporate and 65,000 individual members, is a non-partisan, non-profit, educational association that has been designated by the IRS as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization-not a lobby firm-and was founded to educate its constituencies on all aspects of national security. NDIA formed from a merger between the American Defense Preparedness Association, previously known as the Army Ordnance Association, founded in 1919, and the National Security Industrial Association, founded in 1944. For more than 100 years, NDIA has provided a platform through which leaders in government, industry, and academia can collaborate and provide solutions to advance the national security and defense needs of the nation.

About Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate decisively with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments. Its edgeCore Digital Twin and industry-specific platforms dynamically and cost-effectively unite data, applications, third-party services, business models, AI, automation, and domain expertise to orchestrate real-time actions and drive targeted outcomes-enabling faster, more effective decisions across continually evolving defense, business, and lifecycle operations.

Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to business, economic and capital market conditions. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

