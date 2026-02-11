Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-based, NSMICO, is advancing national modernization and advanced technology transformation initiatives under Vision 2030.

The partnership expects to fast-track the deployment of edgeTI Platforms for Real-Time Operational Intelligence and Decision Support capabilities in concert with rising Middle East demand for Industry 4.0 and AI-enabled transformation.

EdgeTI and NSMICO are jointly showcasing EdgeTI's expanding defense technology platforms at the World Defense Show in Riyadh this week.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time operational intelligence and decision support solutions, and Najad Shield Military Industries Holding Co. ("NSMICO"), the leading company in the field of supply and manufacturing of military and security products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, are pleased to announce a formal partnership to evaluate, demonstrate, and pursue the potential deployment of real-time operational intelligence, digital twin, and decision-support technologies in support of defense, government, and critical infrastructure initiatives across Middle East and Africa.





Subject to applicable laws and future agreements, the companies are responding to increasing interest in the Middle East's adoption of Industry 4.0, driven by government initiatives (like Saudi Vision 2030, UAE's Operation 300bn) and mega-projects (NEOM), focusing on AI, IoT, robotics for economic diversification away from oil. According to IMARC Group, Key consumption areas include smart manufacturing, automation, energy efficiency (IoT sensors), and digital transformation in oil & gas, with strong growth projected in sectors like aerospace and advanced manufacturing, supported by significant state-led investment.

Abdulmalik Tariq Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the Board

Najad Shield Military Industries Holding Co stated:

"We are the leading company in the field of supply and manufacturing of military and security products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We contribute to achieving economic and social development by providing innovative and effective solutions that meet the needs of our customers, while adhering to global quality standards and keeping pace with the latest developments in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030."

Jim Barrett, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. stated:

"As a United States-based enterprise software company specializing in real-time operational intelligence and Digital Twin of the Organization platforms for government, defense, and critical infrastructure operations, we dare not ignore the global demand centered around the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and surrounding Middle East and Northern Africa region. Reaching this agreement, NSMICO gives us the opportunity to accelerate our global endeavors with a true leader in the region."

EdgeTI is demonstrating at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday 8 - Thursday 12 February 2026 | Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center with NSMICO Military Industries Stands (H3-C7.3 and H3-C7.5). In 2024, the World Defense Show hosted 773 exhibitors, welcomed 441 official delegations from 116 countries, attracted 106,000 trade visitors, and facilitated 26 billion Saudi Riyals in deals.

About NAJAD SHIELD MILITARY INDUSTRIES COMPANY

NSMICO Military Industries is a company specialized in the field of supply and manufacturing of military and security products. The company seeks to be one of the leading suppliers to the military and security authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in particular and in North Africa and the Middle East in general, and to provide high-quality products and services that meet their needs and contribute To achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

NSMICO is committed to global quality standards and the use of the latest technologies in the manufacture of its products. It also supports innovation, research and development, and is always striving to offer new and advanced products and localize technology and systems in cooperation with the best specialized companies in the world.

About EDGE TOTAL INTELLIGENCE INC

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate decisively with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments. Its edgeCore Digital Twin and industry-specific platforms dynamically and cost-effectively unite data, applications, third-party services, business models, AI, automation, and domain expertise to orchestrate real-time actions and drive targeted outcomes-enabling faster, more effective decisions across continually evolving defense, business, and lifecycle operations.

