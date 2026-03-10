Leading global human capital provider has relied on EdgeTI solutions for more than ten years.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time digital twin platform and decision intelligence software for defense and mission-critical operations, today announced the contract renewal of a leading global payroll processing company for an additional one-year term.

The renewal extends the Company's ongoing relationship, which began in 2013, and reinforces edgeTI's role in supporting enterprise-wide operational visibility, analytics, and decision orchestration across the customer's technology and business systems.

Under the renewed agreement, edgeTI will continue to provide its edgeCore platform to deliver:

Real-time data integration across disparate payroll and operational systems

Executive-level operational dashboards and performance monitoring

Event-driven alerts and workflow orchestration

Continued Operational Value

The human capital management company leverages edgeCore as a centralized intelligence layer, enabling leadership teams to monitor system performance, exception management, and operational KPIs in real time.

"This renewal reflects the continued value our platform delivers in mission-critical environments," said Jim Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of edgeTI. "Payroll operations demand precision, reliability, and visibility. We are proud to support our client's ongoing digital transformation initiatives with actionable, real-time decision intelligence."

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate decisively with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments. Its edgeCore Digital Twin and industry-specific platforms dynamically and cost-effectively unite data, applications, third-party services, business models, AI, automation, and domain expertise to orchestrate real-time actions and drive targeted outcomes-enabling faster, more effective decisions across continually evolving defense, business, and lifecycle operations.

