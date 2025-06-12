Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital twin software, announces the Company was Recognized by Gartner® (NYSE: IT) in its Gartner Hype Cycle for the Future of Enterprise Applications, 2024 as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twins category.

The report states, "The purpose, form, and function of enterprise applications are undergoing a comprehensive transformation. Applications are moving from being mere tools that support process execution to becoming systems of intelligence that deliver algorithmic process optimization and AI-based decision making."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10266/255305_20cdf953d423e93f_001full.jpg

"We are honored to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twins category," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "Digital Twins uniquely create composite views across enterprise applications and underlying departmental applications. Our work with North Wind Group showcases what is possible when digital twins unify siloed data and controls for more intelligent operations."

According to Gartner, "Enterprises are using digital twins to accelerate business processes by embedding business process logic into design patterns and templates in software. They are also using digital twins to contribute to building blocks for machine learning and GenAI foundation models. The importance of digital twins is reflected in the improvements they facilitate, such as cost optimization, improved visibility, improved patient outcomes, or new revenue models."

Delivering digital twins innovation is the Company's edgeCore software, which delivers a performative data mesh capability that reaches authoritative information and unites it with control systems from engineering, opertional and information technology domains with new innovations like generative AI and machine learning algorithms to improve and accelerate decision-making.

"Digital Twins transcend the traditional application boundaries and make it possible for application leaders to embrace broader constructs that that better match the needs of executives and employees in operations," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "As the pioneer in real-time operations, we believe we deliver a superior alternative to accelerate and derisk transformation."

edgeTI offers demonstrations and free evaluations of Digital Twins via the Company's website to prospective enterprises.

Gartner Attribution and Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for the Future of Enterprise Applications, 2024, Tad Travis, Stephen Emmott , 1 August 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (NYSE: IT)

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://ir.edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

