Alipay+, a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalization technology solutions operated by Ant International and an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2024, today revealed the trophy that will be awarded to the most prolific marksman at the UEFA EURO 2024 finale on July 14 in Berlin, Germany.

Sculpted in the shape of the Chinese character "?" (pronounced zhi, and meaning payment as well as support), the trophy reflects Alipay+'s dedication to supporting consumers to enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while traveling abroad. The character also resembles the fleeting moment of a barefooted striker poised to shoot, evoking the original beauty and power of football a game that united people across the world with passion, ambition, and solidarity.

The base of the trophy resembles the ocean, consisting of 24 undulating pieces each inscribed with the names of the participating countries, while the design symbolizes the 24 teams braving the waves at the competition. The ocean also connects continents, which represents how football connects communities across the world similar to Alipay+ connecting global commerce.

In March 2024, Alipay+ launched an in-app UEFA EURO 2024 fan zone exclusively for users of partner payment apps including AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR), DANA (Indonesia), MPay (Macao SAR), Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia), TrueMoney (Thailand), GCash (The Philippines). Users may explore themed challenges and activities such as virtual football mini-games, and take advantage of promotions from global merchants.

About Alipay+

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalization technology solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while traveling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

