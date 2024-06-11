TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnalytixInsight Inc. ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALY) today reports a few updates including Q1 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

With the completion and filing of both the 2023 annual audited and 2024 first quarter financial statements, together with the related Management's Discussion and Analyses and certifications, the previously announced management cease trade order that was in effect was revoked on June 7, 2024.

Key Business Highlights

Natalie Hirsch, previously appointed as Chief Operating Officer (May 1, 2023), was appointed as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 12, 2024, following the resignation of Prakash Hariharan;

In addition, Natalie Hirsch was appointed to MarketWall's Board of Directors, effective February 2, 2024, following the resignation of Prakash Hariharan;

Vincent Kadar, current CEO of Polymath Research Inc., was appointed the Chair of the Board on January 12, 2024, following the resignation of Prakash Hariharan from such position;

Jonathan Dwek was appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective March 11, 2024, following the resignation of Paul Bozoki;

As at March 31, 2024, AnalytixInsight's CapitalCube product had generated approximately 114,000 machine-created company research reports that were published across 40 countries under the Company's research initiative with Refinitiv;

In Q1 2024, efforts continued to expand CapitalCube's enterprise B2B customer base through project bids, increased sales efforts and market validation product interviews; and

As at March 31, 2024, InvestoPro (MarketWall's B2C trading platform) had approximately 1,000 active users and was approaching €115 million AUC (assets under custody).

Q1 2024 Key Financial Highlights

AnalytixInsight received a payment of $2,000,486 from Marketwall in Q2 2023 (declared in Q1 2023), however, a similar payment was not declared in Q1 2024, resulting in cash issues for AnalytixInsight which had cash and cash equivalents of $296,418 as at March 31, 2024;

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, AnalytixInsight revenue was $56,956 with a net loss of $789,226 compared to March 31, 2023 revenue of $178,284 with a net loss of $214,321. This change was due partially to the removal of Euclides revenue from service contracts;

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, MarketWall (including InvestoPro) revenue was $2,355,014 with a net income of $596,733 compared to March 31, 2023 revenue of $2,671,151 and net income of $1,093,731;

AnalytixInsight's ownership of MarketWall is 49% and thus MarketWall is not consolidated in AnalytixInsight's financial results. MarketWall's financial results include the consolidation of its wholly-owned subsidiary InvestoPro.

Complete details of the Company's financial and operating results are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management Commentary

"Q1 was a difficult and transitional period for AnalytixInsight", commented Natalie Hirsch, Interim CEO of AnalytixInsight. "In order to allow this company to continue and rebuild, it is imperative that the company focus on finding a go-forward strategy that allows us to raise capital and find a way to extract value from MarketWall."

As well, Natalie Hirsch has been appointed as the corporate secretary of the Company, effective immediately. The appointment of Natalie Hirsch follows the resignation of Aaron Atin as the corporate secretary of the Company. The board and management of AnalytixInsight express their gratitude to Mr. Atin for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

The issuance of this news release has been approved by the Board, and more specifically Messrs. Veeravalli (independent), Kadar (independent), and Gardner (independent).

About AnalytixInsight Inc.

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, company analysis and stock research solutions to the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall S.R.L., a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions in Italy.

