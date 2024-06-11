A research group in Canada has optimized the performance of concentrator photovoltaics by using the so-called surface-mount technology for thermal management. The CPV module prototype utilizes four non-interconnected III-V germanium cells, a Fresnel lens, and a transparent glass printed-circuit board. Scientists from the Université de Sherbrooke in Canada have fabricated a prototype of a concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) module based on the so-called surface-mount technology (SMT) - a technique that is commonly used to mount electronic components to the surface of a printed circuit board (PCB). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...