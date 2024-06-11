Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held today (the "Meeting"), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 11, 2024 (the "Circular") were passed by a vote held by ballot.

A total of 113,635,302 units and special voting units of CAPREIT (collectively, "Units"), in the aggregate, representing 67.34% of CAPREIT's issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees :

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Lori-Ann Beausoleil 113,088,338 99.88% 134,023 0.12% Harold Burke 108,252,084 95.61% 4,970,277 4.39% Gina Parvaneh Cody 108,166,422 95.53% 5,055,939 4.47% Mark Kenney 108,824,589 96.12% 4,397,572 3.88% Gervais Levasseur 111,059,130 98.09% 2,163,231 1.91% Ken Silver 111,131,246 98.15% 2,091,115 1.85% Jennifer Stoddart 110,452,677 97.55% 2,769,684 2.45% Elaine Todres 107,860,437 95.26% 5,361,924 4.74% René Tremblay 111,060,459 98.09% 2,161,902 1.91%



Appointment of Auditors

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 113,431,197 99.82% 206,850 0.18%



Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against 105,216,982 92.93% 8,005,379 7.07%



About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2024, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,200 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.7 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

