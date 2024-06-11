Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OJ
Frankfurt
11.06.24
08:05 Uhr
29,450 Euro
-0,265
-0,89 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,48030,06011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2024 02:18 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held today (the "Meeting"), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 11, 2024 (the "Circular") were passed by a vote held by ballot.

A total of 113,635,302 units and special voting units of CAPREIT (collectively, "Units"), in the aggregate, representing 67.34% of CAPREIT's issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

NomineeVotes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Lori-Ann Beausoleil113,088,33899.88%134,0230.12%
Harold Burke108,252,08495.61%4,970,2774.39%
Gina Parvaneh Cody108,166,42295.53%5,055,9394.47%
Mark Kenney108,824,58996.12%4,397,5723.88%
Gervais Levasseur111,059,13098.09%2,163,2311.91%
Ken Silver111,131,24698.15%2,091,1151.85%
Jennifer Stoddart110,452,67797.55%2,769,6842.45%
Elaine Todres107,860,43795.26%5,361,9244.74%
René Tremblay111,060,45998.09%2,161,9021.91%


Appointment of Auditors

Votes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants113,431,19799.82%206,8500.18%


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Against		% Votes
Against
105,216,98292.93%8,005,3797.07%


About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2024, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,200 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.7 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
