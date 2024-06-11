Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
WKN: 869020 | ISIN: US5951121038
PR Newswire
11.06.2024 10:24 Uhr
MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.: MDT Launches Global Sales of TMR4101 Micron-Precision Magnetic Scale Sensor at Sensor+Test 2024

New Solution of TMR Sensor and 0.4mm-Pitch Magnetic Scale Offers Accurate Linear Displacement Measurement with Excellent Temperature Stability and High Immunity to Stray Field Interference, Achieving Micron-Level Precision for Consumer and Industrial Applications

NUREMBERG, Germany and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading manufacturer of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has launched a worldwide sales initiative for the TMR4101 micron-precision magnetic scale sensor at Sensor+Test 2024.

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. Logo.

The TMR4101 magnetic scale sensor is designed for consumer electronics and industrial applications, including camera autofocus and zoom, micron-level displacement measurement, linear and angular position measurement, and magnetic encoders. It operates in conjunction with a multi-pole magnetic scale with a 0.4mm magnetic pole pitch. As the sensor moves along the magnetic scale, its two push-pull TMR half-bridge structures output sine and cosine signals with a 90° phase shift. The signal period corresponds to the 0.8mm length of a pair of adjacent north and south poles.

Featuring excellent signal sensitivity and low noise thanks to MDT's unique TMR technology, the TMR4101's differential gradiometric sensor design provides high immunity to stray field interference. The TMR4101 supports temperature-compensated precision measurement capabilities that effectively negate temperature impacts on measurement accuracy by calculating the position through both sine and cosine signals with identical temperature characteristics. MDT also offers high-precision 0.4mm pole-pitch magnetic scales to complement the TMR4101, with the length and width of the magnetic scale customizable according to application requirements. In typical applications, the combination of the TMR4101 and magnetic scale can achieve a repeatability precision within +/-1 micron.

Key Features of TMR4101:

  • Consistent micron-precision in unrestricted linear displacement ranges
  • Stable signal output with large tolerance to mechanical alignment and air gap
  • High immunity to stray field interference
  • Support for temperature-compensated precision measurement solutions
  • Ultra-thin DFN4L package (1.32×0.66×0.3mm) suitable for space-constrained applications such as smartphone camera modules
  • RoHS/REACH compliance

The TMR4101 sensor and corresponding magnetic scales are available for order from Digi-key and MDT's online store at www.tmr-sensors.com. For volume pricing, delivery, and technical inquiries, please contact MDT at sales@dowayusa.com or visit their booth 1-239 at Sensor+Test 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany, from June 11-13.

About MDT
MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts
Jinfeng Liu, jinfeng.liu@dowayusa.com,
Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)
Jilie Wei, kevin.wei@dowaytech.com,
Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/565378/MDT_v1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mdt-launches-global-sales-of-tmr4101-micron-precision-magnetic-scale-sensor-at-sensortest-2024-302167771.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
