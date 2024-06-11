Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (MNP) has been managed by Zehrid Osmani since October 2018. He runs a high-conviction, relatively concentrated portfolio of quality growth companies with pricing power. The manager believes that pricing power is particularly important as he considers that consensus earnings expectations are too bullish and sticky inflation has pushed out the prospect of lower interest rates. With investors focusing on short-term economic data points and central bank commentary, Osmani expects continued share price volatility, which over the longer term should favour MNP's portfolio of high-quality growth businesses with strong cash flows and robust balance sheets.

