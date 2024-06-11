French developer Solveo Energies has developed a 247 kW agrivoltaic facility spread across 3,500 m2. The system features trackers controlled by the Cultiveo Dynamique algorithm, to protect an apricot farm in Pyrénées-Orientales, France. From pv magazine France Solveo Energies has inaugurated an agrivoltaic demonstration project in Rivesaltes, in Pyrénées-Orientales, southwestern France. The 247 W system is deployed across 3,500 m2 of land. The farm, like everywhere in the region, faces drought and must adapt to climate change. Solveo Energies has equipped the system with the Cultiveo Dynamic algorithm, ...

