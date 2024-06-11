Anzeige
11.06.2024 11:00 Uhr
Envision Energy: Milestone Achieved: World's Largest Offshore Wind Turbine Successfully Grid-Connected

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy has announced a pivotal achievement in the renewable energy industry with the successful grid connection of the world's most powerful offshore wind turbine, the EN-256/16.7 prototype. This landmark event signifies a major advancement in the offshore wind sector and underscores Envision Energy's unwavering dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship.

Deep-sea conditions are notoriously demanding, necessitating exceptional reliability from high-capacity wind turbines. The EN-256/16.7 has emerged from Envision Energy's extensive in-house research and development, with innovations specifically tailored for deep-sea scenarios from manufacturing, delivery, installation, transportation to operation. Its core components have been comprehensively optimized and upgraded, enhancing its power generation performance, and providing a new solution for offshore wind power development in deep-sea areas.


The deep-sea environment poses unprecedented challenges to the reliability and cost of various aspects of large wind turbine transportation, installation, and maintenance. Addressing issues such as shortages of offshore wind turbine maintenance vessels, high costs, unstable ship schedules, and long component replacement cycles, Envision Energy has considered these challenges in the offshore turbine model design phase. The product employs modular design and reserves self-developed tooling interfaces, requiring only simple tools to complete component replacements such as external cooling core bodies and transformer windings. Modular subcontracting and pre-assembly strategies also free the turbine from constraints related to transportation routes and port capacities, enabling delivery in diverse scenarios. This approach effectively addresses challenges associated with transporting and loading large turbines while minimizing offshore operational time and enhancing installation efficiency.

The successful grid connection of this model, as the world's largest offshore wind turbine, once again validates Envision Energy's technological expertise and continuous influence in the offshore wind power industry. As the world looks to the future, the deployment of these net zero megawatt-class turbines in remote, deep-sea settings is expected to make a substantial contribution to the worldwide effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435428/image_805157_28270471.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milestone-achieved-worlds-largest-offshore-wind-turbine-successfully-grid-connected-302169260.html

