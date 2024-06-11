State Grid Corp. of China says it has finalized a pumped-hydro storage projects consisting of four reversible pump-turbine generator units, each with a capacity of 350 MW. It is located near Xiamen, in China's Fujian province. Fujian Xiamen Pumped Storage Co. , a unit of State Grid Corp. of China, has commissioned the fourth and final section of its Fujian Xiamen Pumped Storage Power Station, marking the full commissioning of the project. The facility is located close to the villages of Wangqian and Wufeng, near Xiamen, Fujian province. The first three units were successfully commissioned between ...

