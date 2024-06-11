Tongwei's new manufacturing facility exhibits multiple improvements in production efficiency and quality control as the manufacturer highlights recent technological advances in its heterojunction (HJT) product lines. Against the backdrop of intensifying competition in the global PV industry, the Tongwei Solar Technology Yancheng Base exhibits the company's technological innovation and eco-friendly manufacturing advancements. Construction, from ground-breaking to the completion of the first module, took only 145 days. The Yancheng Base adopts a 5G+ digital management model to facilitate whole ...

