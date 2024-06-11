Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (NYSE:OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, today announces the UK and European launch of Dream Sock, a smart baby monitor with live health readings and notifications for healthy infants between 0-18 months and 2.5-13.6 kg. This innovative medical device provides parents with real-time health and vital information, offering unparalleled peace of mind.

"We're beyond proud to launch Dream Sock to caregivers across the UK and Europe and bring millions of parents more reassurance while their baby sleeps," said Kurt Workman, Owlet Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Dream Sock is now a global product that is recognized as medically accurate and safe, having undergone regulatory authorizations and certifications within several geographies. Today our mission to support every baby and every caregiver is even more realized."

The Owlet Dream Sock is CE and UKCA Marked under EU and UK Medical Device Regulations and meets rigorous regulatory standards, ensuring its safety, efficacy, and compliance with all applicable requirements. This smart digital health infant monitoring device comfortably wraps around Baby's foot, providing real-time monitoring of pulse rate, oxygen saturation level, sleep patterns, and more. The connected Owlet Dream App (available on iOS and Android) delivers live health readings directly to mobile devices and the included Base Station both of which will immediately notify users if Baby has low/high pulse rate, or low oxygen. It is clinically proven to accurately track and display an infant's vital signs, even through gentle motion and across all skin tones.

"Dream Sock offers a scientific and medical approach to infant health monitoring and is a breakthrough product for the industry," said Dr. Alisa Niksch, Pediatric Cardiologist and Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Owlet. "It brings hospital-grade accuracy into the home nursery, enabling parents to track vital signs with confidence. Dream Sock equips parents with precise and real-time data to support informed decision-making and help them better care for their infants at home."

Historical health readings and sleep trends gathered from Baby using Dream Sock can be tracked in the Owlet Dream App, providing caregivers with valuable insights. Parents across the UK and Europe will also now have access to advanced sleep support features. This includes Predictive Sleep Technology, which takes the guesswork out of nap and bedtime by using babies' historical sleep data to provide parents with recommended sleep and wake windows. Dream Sock can also be paired with the Owlet Cam 2 allowing caregivers to see and hear Baby from anywhere, receive motion notifications, and more. Bundled together, parents can experience the perfect balance of technology, safety, and peace of mind.

Dream Sock is now available for purchase in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland, through Owlet's localized websites and key retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis, and others.

Owlet's digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. The Company (NYSE:OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-authorized medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provide real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep for their children.

Since 2012, over 2 million parents worldwide have used Owlet's platform contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

