11.06.2024
Biolog, Inc.: Biolog Delves Into Characterizing Gut Microbiomes With the Launch of PreBioM Plates

HAYWARD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Biolog, Inc., a leading provider of cell-based microbial identification and phenotypic profiling products and services, is excited to announce the launch of its new PreBioM microplate product line for microbiome analysis and organism selection. These microplates are designed to enable phenotypic characterization of individual organisms and communities typically found in the gut microbiome, providing deeper insights into microbial behavior and interactions, and allowing researchers to study and produce new probiotics.

PreBioM plates

The PreBioM plates feature a curated selection of prebiotic substrates, ranging from simple sugars to complex dietary fibers.

The PreBioM plates feature a curated selection of prebiotic substrates, ranging from simple sugars to complex dietary fibers. The diverse array of substrates, pre-arrayed on the plates, offer a powerful tool for interrogating the influence of different prebiotics on microbial growth and activity.

"Understanding the metabolic capabilities of microbial communities is crucial for advancing our knowledge of the gut microbiome and its impact on health," said Robert Wicke, CEO of Biolog. "PreBioM plates provide researchers with an unprecedented ability to explore metabolic pathways of bacterial communities, opening new avenues for discovery in this field."

Leveraging the same technology as Biolog's well-established EcoPlateTM microplate, which has been extensively used for studying various types of microbiome communities in soil, water, and wastewater, the PreBioM plates extend community-level analysis capabilities into the realm of human and animal microbiomes. With the launch of these new plates, the first of many to come, Biolog reaffirms its commitment to advancing the understanding of microbes with a suite of instruments, software, microplates, and services.

"One of the key benefits of our phenotyping plates is their versatility. They can be used under aerobic and anaerobic conditions, making them suitable for a wide range of studies that impact discovery through the production of critical probiotic strains," said Wicke. "When used in conjunction with Biolog's Odin platform, PreBioM plates enable functional characterization of living communities of organisms, with data analysis tools that mine the richness of kinetic data, providing insight into how diverse populations change over time or in response to various treatments."

For more information about PreBioM plates and the complete range of Biolog's microbial analysis solutions, please visit www.biolog.com.

Contact Information

John Proctor, Ph.D.
CCO
jproctor@biolog.com
(408)306-0414

SOURCE: Biolog, Inc.

