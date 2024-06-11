Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution Revolutionizes LEO and GEO Satellite Communication Ground Networks With Real-Time Operations, Digital Engagement and Flexible Monetization

Netcracker Technology announced today the launch of its Digital Satellite Solution, a blueprint for multi-orbit IT that radically transforms how satellite operators manage, optimize and monetize their business. With the new solution, operators can guarantee the best service quality at any time, deliver a premium digital engagement to their customers and expand their business with any offer to any customer worldwide.

Recent advancements in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and geostationary (GEO) satellites, including direct-to-device (D2D) technology, open up new opportunities to bring advanced and affordable communications to remote locations, close mobile coverage gaps and equip diverse vertical industries with mission-critical communications.

However, advanced satellite services create significant challenges. The business and operational environments were not designed for highly dynamic operations across space and Earth, deep integration with telco 4G/5G and fixed networks or a complex global customer base with digitization at the center.

The ground-breaking Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution addresses these specific needs, building on Netcracker's leadership in telco BSS/OSS digital transformation and extensive satellite experience powering advanced LEO and GEO satellite networks.

The solution incorporates a leading-edge operations environment with real-time service inventory and topology, multi-domain service orchestration, dynamic SLA management and state-of-the-art AI-Assurance to guarantee the optimal service quality across space and terrestrial networks at all times. The sophisticated Digital BSS environment provides advanced CPQ, omnichannel digital engagement with self-service, a unified product catalog, flexible charging and billing schemes and advanced partner management to accommodate any type of customer or partner across the globe.

Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution is built on a cloud-native foundation, facilitating cloud scale and agility, and is deeply embedded with AI to maximize service quality and optimize costs. Advanced security practices are built into all parts of the solution to protect sensitive customer data and prevent unauthorized access. Integral to the solution is a robust API Management Platform that supports MEF LSO and TM Forum Open APIs to simplify ecosystem integration across all domains and facilitate automated NaaS engagements with business and wholesale customers.

"LEO satellite communication has many moving parts that impact capacity availability, SLAs, the ability to isolate issues and how to support customers in very fundamental ways, necessitating an entirely new suite of systems," said Grant Lenahan, Partner and Principal Analyst at Appledore Research. "Netcracker has undertaken the significant investment to understand, model, engineer and implement an entirely new solution stretching from inventory and AIOps to digital channels, billing, customer care and SLA compliance, which will revolutionize how satellite communications services are delivered and monetized around the world."

"Recent developments in satellite technology are changing the telecom landscape by providing advanced communications, including in the air, at sea and in vast parts of the planet not currently covered by 5G or fiber," said Andy Hicks, Senior Principal Analyst at GlobalData. "Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution is designed to address the significant complexities of these highly dynamic and multi-domain services through an innovative IT environment for multi-orbit satellites that will help operators deliver the best service to their customers."

"We have been working very closely with our satellite operator customers for some time and have listened to their challenges and goals around delivering premium services with guaranteed SLAs along with the best customer experience," said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. "Our solution enables satellite providers to rapidly bring new offers to market and transforms how they engage with their customers and partners while delivering the best service quality."

