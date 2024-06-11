Evertas, the world's first crypto insurance company, has named Nick Selby as its new Head of European Underwriting.

Selby, an accomplished information and physical security professional, brings two decades of expertise in public and private sector information security, physical security, and complex incident handling, as well as seven years of experience leading teams securing billions of dollars in cryptoassets. Previously, his roles included VP of the Software Assurance Practice at Trail of Bits, Chief Security Officer at Paxos Trust Company, and Director of Cyber Intelligence and Investigations at the NYPD Intelligence Bureau.

"Nick is an extremely valuable addition to our European team," said Evertas CEO and Co-Founder J. Gdanski. "His public and private sector background and global experience with preventing and remediating security risks make him uniquely qualified to work with our European customers."

Along with his other cryptonative colleagues, Selby accurately assesses risk in the crypto space, ensuring that Evertas can properly provide insurance customers with coverage appropriate to their specific needs.

"The Evertas underwriting process gives us a significant competitive advantage in the fast-growing crypto insurance industry, which is one reason our capacity is orders of magnitude greater than our competitors," said Selby. "Our cryptonative approach gives us a formidable edge. When the underwriting is this great, the claims process is easier for our customers, and prompt payouts can be made."

Nick Selby is author or co-author of several books, including "Cyber Survival Manual: From Identity Theft to The Digital Apocalypse and Everything in Between (Weldon Owen); "Blackhatonomics: An Inside Look at the Economics of Cybercrime" (Syngress), and was technical editor of "Investigating Internet Crimes" (Syngress).

About Evertas

Evertas Inc. is a Florida-based insurance company focused on covering the full spectrum of risks for institutional holders of cryptoassets and blockchain technology, including exchanges, custodians, traditional financial institutions, funds, family offices, corporations, miners, ultra-high net-worth individuals, and artificial intelligence data operators. Licensed to operate as a Class 3A Insurer by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Evertas was founded in 2017 by CEO J. Gdanski and President Raymond Zenkich.

