Cunard celebrates record bookings following Queen Anne launch

Queen Anne during the official naming ceremony in Liverpool

SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has announced record-breaking bookings following the highly anticipated launch of its new ship Queen Anne.

The 3,000-guest vessel set sail on an historic maiden voyage on 3 May before returning to her homeport of Southampton on 24 May to begin her celebratory British Isles Festival voyage - which included a spectacular naming ceremony in Liverpool.

And the luxury cruise brand can now report it booked more guests in May than any equivalent period on record, with Queen Anne Europe itineraries proving to be particularly popular with guests.

Culture Liverpool estimates that more than 50,000 people attended Queen Anne's naming ceremony, with thousands more lining the banks of the River Mersey to witness her arrival in the city. Cunard also generated over 21 million impressions across social media channels on the day of the event.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: "We're delighted to see such strong booking momentum in response to the successful launch of Queen Anne. This record-breaking booking period is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we're excited to have the opportunity to welcome so many new guests on board Queen Anne and the rest of our iconic fleet in the future."

ABOUT CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

