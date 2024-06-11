Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced its comprehensive suite of safety-focused electrified vehicle (EV) technologies will be on display June 18-20 in Hall 10-A36 at The Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany.

"While EV adoption continues to increase, we are helping our global customers meet the growing demand with innovative new technologies," said Mark Schneider, president, Eaton's eMobility business. "Safety is always a priority, whether the vehicle is powered by gasoline or electricity, and our EV solutions ensure occupants and the vehicle itself remain secure."

Breaktor a pioneering high-voltage EV protection device

Eaton's Breaktor circuit protection technology combines the function of fuses, pyro switches, and contactors into a single coordinated and resettable device. As electric vehicle power levels increase, Breaktor solves the ever-increasing coordination challenge between fuses and contactors and offers extremely fast, safe and reliable protection for high-power battery and inverter systems.

3-in-1 battery vent valve improves battery pack leak testing

Eaton's 3-in-1 battery vent valve is the first-to-market solution that is capable of three unique functions. In addition to passive and active venting, to provide overpressure relief for the vehicle's battery pack, it includes an industry first battery-case leak-check mechanism.

It can open up during testing, allowing battery makers to completely leak-check the fully assembled battery pack with the valve in place. This provides customers with the peace of mind that all sealing surfaces of the battery pack are fully tested against water ingress. This Eaton-developed technology improves the safety of vehicles during normal operation and in the event of flooding situations.

The vent valve is precisely and flexibly designed to meet specific opening pressures and optimize venting. Its spring-based actuation technology allows Eaton to accommodate different opening pressure requirements with the same valve design to drive economies of scale.

Fuel tank isolation valve releases pressure in hybrid-electric vehicles

Eaton's next-generation fuel tank isolation valve (FTIV) releases pressure in the gas tank of a hybrid-electric vehicle since the gas engine in a hybrid vehicle does not operate continuously. Pressure has to be released when the vehicle is in electric mode, and when refueling it's important the tank is depressurized to avoid spit back.

High Power Lock Box terminals provide protection against the elements

Eaton's High Power Lock Box (HPLB) terminals, which serve as the interface to a conductor and create a point where external circuits can be connected, are ideal for current and future EV solutions. They have numerous benefits over competitive solutions, including a space-saving profile, superior performance, cost savings, and reduced manufacturing complexity. They also provide efficiency, reliability and protection against the elements.

Eaton Bussmann series fuses optimized for high-powered electrified vehicles

Eaton Bussmann series fuses feature ratings of up to 1,000 volts of direct current (VDC) and up to 600 amps, enabling them to meet the requirements for use in high-powered EVs.

Eaton's hybrid and EV fuses are designed to manage and protect the charging systems of electric commercial, passenger and high-performance vehicles such as sports cars and large sport-utility vehicles.

