NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: NTT DATA Acquires Majority Stake in ProvenTech

Strengthening its Pharma/Life Science Expertise and Software Portfolio in India

BIELEFELD, Germany and HYDERABAD, India, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a company of NTT DATA and a leading global IT service provider focused on the mid-market and SAP, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in ProvenTech Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, Telangana, India. ProvenTech is specialized in providing cutting-edge GenAI-driven Quality Management and Manufacturing solutions to Pharma, Healthcare and Food industry, leveraging its own products, SAP© S/4HANA and other enterprise software. Founded in 2020, the company offers a unique and comprehensive portfolio including its own SaaS solutions, automation, integration and advisory services to meet the diverse needs of the pharmaceutical industry. ProvenTech is dedicated to transforming shopfloor processes with advanced technologies such as SAP BTP and DataSphere, enabling companies to quickly capture and leverage new opportunities and innovations.

NTT DATA Business Solutions Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary, and ProvenTech have been collaborating for the past couple of years. By combining ProvenTech's specialized capabilities with NTT DATA's global presence, the acquisition will expand the market reach and innovation of both companies in the Life Sciences sector.

"Together with ProvenTech, we can play a leading role in the pharmaceutical industry. They have industry-specific niche skills, advanced technical expertise and an innovative product portfolio," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. "With this acquisition, we are accelerating our growth ambitions in India. At the same time, it is in line with our strategy to continue to expand successfully in our focus industry Pharma/Life Science. I am confident that ProvenTech's deep expertise and their own software products will be an excellent complement to our SAP offerings across multiple regions."

ProvenTech has a diverse portfolio of products and services tailored to the unique needs of the pharmaceutical industry. The offered solutions ensure seamless integration and optimal performance in critical manufacturing and quality process areas, significantly improving operational efficiency and compliance using Pharma / Industry 4.0 technologies.

"ProvenTech's outstanding product portfolio and innovative approach to the pharmaceutical sector are a perfect fit with our strategic vision to optimize the cross-selling of SAP ERP with enhanced pharmaceutical solutions in India and APAC," says Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director - India, EVP - Head of APAC Region at NTT DATA Business Solutions. "Together, we aim to offer comprehensive solutions to our pharmaceutical and healthcare customers. In doing so, we can count on ProvenTech's in-depth industry and Data Science expertise proven by serving many renowned Fortune 500 customers."

With the acquisition, a team of more than 350 skilled professionals will extend the 15,300+ employees of NTT DATA Business Solutions. The service offerings of the two companies will be expanded into new pharmaceutical segments to improve both competitiveness and market reach. The global network of NTT DATA with the additional expansion of the NTT Group is intended to serve this purpose.

"Joining the forces with NTT DATA provides us with an exceptional opportunity to scale our operations and extend our global reach," says P. Raju Venkata, CEO of ProvenTech. "I am very much looking forward to working together as one team and to the new opportunities that lie ahead of us."

ProvenTech will become a subsidiary of NTT DATA Business Solutions Private Limited in India and will operate as an independent company after the acquisition, using the brand name 'ProvenTech, an NTT DATA Company'.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 15,300 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

