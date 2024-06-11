AMD Global Telemedicine Appoints Tim Steffl as New President

Leading the Next Era of Innovation and Growth for the Company

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / AMD Global Telemedicine, a leader in telehealth solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Steffl as the new President. Tim joins the company with an extensive background in healthcare, bringing a wealth of experience and a strong track record of success. His leadership will be focused on driving AMD Global Telemedicine into a new era of innovation and growth.



Tim Steffl, Appointed President of AMD Global Telemedicine

Tim Steffl

Tim's distinguished career in healthcare spans several high-profile positions. He spent 16 years with the American Hospital Association (AHA), where he served as Chief Operating & Development Officer. In this role, he managed the for-profit endorsement arm of the AHA and was instrumental in founding, launching, and running three start-up organizations. His leadership and entrepreneurial spirit align perfectly with AMD Global Telemedicine's mission to innovate and enhance healthcare through digital health technologies.

Most recently, Tim was the President and CEO of the dental technology company ADA Business Innovation Group (ADABIG). He was responsible for establishing the profitability and scalable growth of this for-profit subsidiary of the American Dental Association. His role included developing a business portfolio of companies by partnering with, developing, or acquiring innovative organizations in the dental sector. Tim also created a strategy for growing and scaling ADA Practice Transitions, which helps match dentists looking to buy or sell a dental practice.

Tim also served as Vice President of Strategic Development & Finance at Delta Dental Plans Association. In this capacity, he provided strategic oversight and leadership across multiple functions, significantly contributing to the organization's growth and success. His deep understanding of the healthcare and technology landscape and his ability to drive strategic initiatives will be invaluable as he leads AMD Global Telemedicine.

Tim is also a dedicated Mentor at MATTER, a Chicago-based healthcare incubator and accelerator, where he offers business expertise to start-up organizations in the healthcare space. His commitment to fostering innovation and supporting emerging healthcare companies further demonstrates his alignment with the management team and AMD Global Telemedicine's vision.

"I am honored to join AMD Global Telemedicine and excited to lead the company in delivering innovative telehealth solutions," said Tim. "My focus will be on leveraging our cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care and streamline the delivery of healthcare. Together with the talented team at AMD, we will drive the future of telehealth and expand our impact on healthcare globally."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the AMD Global Telemedicine family," said Lewis Miller, Board Member, AMD Global Telemedicine. "His extensive experience and proven leadership in the healthcare sector make him the ideal person to lead our company. We are confident that under his leadership, AMD Global Telemedicine will achieve new heights of success and continue to revolutionize telehealth solutions."

For more information about AMD Global Telemedicine, visit www.amdtelemedicine.com.

Contact Information:

Keri Souza

VP of Marketing

ksouza@amdtelemedicine.com

978-937-9021

SOURCE: AMD Global Telemedicine

View the original press release on newswire.com.