InTandem Capital Partners, LLC ("InTandem" or "the Firm"), a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare services, announced today the final closing of InTandem Capital Partners Fund III, LP ("Fund III" or "the Fund"), with $715 million in total capital commitments. Fund III closed above its original target of $650 million.

Consistent with its predecessor funds, Fund III will continue the Firm's well-established strategy of making control investments in North American payor, provider, and pharmaceutical services businesses using an operationally intensive, hands-on value creation model. InTandem partners closely with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate transformational growth.

Fund III secured commitments from a globally diversified group of existing and new investors, including leading endowments, foundations, family offices, healthcare and pension systems, and financial institutions. The Fund is already actively investing, having recently completed its third platform deal in Adams Clinical, a multi-site clinical research management organization focused on late-stage outpatient central nervous system trials.

"We are delighted and grateful for the success of the fundraising for Fund III," said Elliot Cooperstone, Managing Partner of InTandem. "We view the strong support as a testament to the depth and experience of our team and firmwide reputation built over two decades of partnering with healthcare services entrepreneurs. My colleagues and I are committed to working with great determination to deliver compelling returns and reward the trust of our limited partners."

"Our long-standing focus on the Healthcare Quintuple Aim the simultaneous pursuit of enhanced patient experience, elevated provider experience, improved clinical outcomes, greater healthcare equity, and lower cost of care delivery continues to resonate with institutional investors," added Brad Coppens, Senior Partner of InTandem. "We believe that investment success is intrinsically linked to alignment with and promotion of the Healthcare Quintuple Aim."

"We thank our longtime investors for their continued partnership and welcome our new investors joining us in Fund III," said Lauren Mangino, Principal and Head of Investor Relations and Capital Formation at InTandem. "We appreciate the confidence our limited partners have placed in us. It is a powerful endorsement of InTandem's investment strategy."

Kirkland and Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for Fund III and Raymond James acted as placement agent.

InTandem Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. InTandem is focused on investing in businesses that align with the Healthcare Quintuple Aim the simultaneous pursuit of enhanced patient experience, elevated provider experience, improved clinical outcomes, greater healthcare equity, and lower cost of care delivery. The Firm is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is qualified to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies increase their value and their contribution to an improved healthcare system. InTandem provides support to the management of its portfolio companies and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For further information, visit: www.intandemcapital.com.

