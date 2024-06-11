StorMagic SvHCI saves customers up to 62% over VMware

StorMagic®, solving the world's edge data problems, today announced SvHCI, which combines a hypervisor and virtual networking with the provider's proven virtual storage technology used by thousands of customers around the world. This full-stack HCI (hyperconverged infrastructure) solution is purpose-built for edge and small to medium-sized business (SMB) environments and includes StorMagic's in-house 24x7x365 customer support.

According to the 2024 GartnerMarket Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, "the 30% of the non-market leading full-stack HCI installed base that exists in 2024 will increase to 60% by 2029."* StorMagic believes that this is validating the significant and growing appetite for this type of storage and compute architecture in the market in the wake of the significant market churn witnessed this year.

StorMagic's SvSAN® is depended on for 100% uptime by customers who currently use VMware or Microsoft hypervisors and is the foundation of the new full-stack solution. SvHCI is a software solution that installs directly on new or existing servers and includes a KVM-based hypervisor, advanced virtual networking and SvSAN as the storage software layer. Just like SvSAN, StorMagic SvHCI simplifies operations and delivers high availability for edge and SMBs environments with only two servers, while lowering software costs by up to 62% over VMware.**

"StorMagic SvHCI delivers exactly what our customers and partners are telling us they need to run applications reliably at their edge and SMB sites," said Dan Beer, chief executive officer, StorMagic. "This solution is founded on the same tried and true SvSAN code we have been delivering to customers for more than a decade with over 50,000 installations around the world. With SvHCI, we're helping end users transition from costly, overengineered, overprovisioned software running on VMware to our purpose-built and dependable solution, saving them up to 62% on software costs alone."

Pricing and Availability

Generally available later this summer, SvHCI is priced starting at $2,049 for a one-year subscription for a single server and up to 2 TB of storage. StorMagic has also launched today an SvHCI Global Beta Program through which customers and partners can get early access to the software and test on their own servers. To learn more about SvHCI and apply for the Global Beta Program, click here.

* Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, By Jeffrey Hewitt, Philip Dawson, Julia Palmer, Tony Harvey, 8 April 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

**Range of savings is 21% to 62%. Comparisons include SvHCI 1, 3 and 5 year subscription lengths plus maximum storage capacities of 2TB, 6TB, 12TB, 24TB and 48TB. VMware comparisons are for the same subscription length and storage capacity of VMware vSphere Foundation with VMware vSAN and VMware Cloud Foundation with VMware vSAN.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is solving the world's edge data problems. We help organizations of all types and sizes use, protect and manage their applications and data at and near the edge. Our solutions are easy to implement and maintain, and eliminate downtime to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic's solutions are simple, reliable and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for SMBs to Fortune 500 companies with one to thousands of sites.

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.

StorMagic, SvSAN, SvKMS and SvHCI are trademarks of StorMagic.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611750413/en/

Contacts:

Matter Communications

stormagic@matternow.com