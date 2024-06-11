Northern Data has announced a number of initiatives that underline management's commitment to be at the forefront of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) innovation in Europe. The launch of an AI Accelerator programme is designed to enable selected start-ups to rapidly scale or complete proof of concepts for their AI ideas. It gives selected start-ups access to Taiga Cloud, as well as technology and training from ecosystem partners including NVIDIA, Hewlett Packard (HPE) and Supermicro. This follows the announcement of a partnership with VAST Data, a leading AI infrastructure and data platform, to provide Taiga's clients with advanced cloud data management solutions. We expect to initiate forecasts following publication of the company's FY23 results.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...