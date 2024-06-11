The pipeline of pumped hydro storage projects in the Australian state of Queensland continues to grow, with Victoria-based renewables company BE Power announcing plans to develop an 800 MW/9. 6 GWh project at Mount Alma near Gladstone. From pv magazine ESS News site BE Power plans to build the 800 MW Big G pumped hydro energy storage project with 12-hour storage duration at full output. The estimated AUD 2. 3 billion ($1. 5 billion) project is to be built at Mount Alma, about 55 km southwest of Gladstone, central Queensland. BE Power said it selected the Big G project site for its natural reservoirs. ...

