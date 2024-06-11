Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
WKN: A3DEW8 | ISIN: BMG7997W1029
Tradegate
10.06.24
09:06 Uhr
46,040 Euro
-2,140
-4,44 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2024 13:46 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Delisting of Seadrill derivatives (204/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 157/24, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets suspended
Seadrill derivatives as of May 6, 2024 in relation to Seadrill Limited
(Seadrill) application for the delisting of the company's shares from Oslo
Stock Exchange. 

On June 7, 2024 Oslo Stock Exchange announced it has decided to delist the
shares of Seadrill Limited (Seadrill) from Oslo Stock Exchange as of September
10, 2024. 

Due to announced decision to delist the Seadrill shares, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will delist options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Seadrill (SDRL, SDRLN) as of June 12, 2024. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228245
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
