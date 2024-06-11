NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Delisting of Seadrill derivatives (204/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 157/24, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets suspended Seadrill derivatives as of May 6, 2024 in relation to Seadrill Limited (Seadrill) application for the delisting of the company's shares from Oslo Stock Exchange. On June 7, 2024 Oslo Stock Exchange announced it has decided to delist the shares of Seadrill Limited (Seadrill) from Oslo Stock Exchange as of September 10, 2024. Due to announced decision to delist the Seadrill shares, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will delist options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Seadrill (SDRL, SDRLN) as of June 12, 2024. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228245