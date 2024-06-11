Trans Canada Gold Corp. Completes its Eight Full Months of Successful Steady Oil Production for May, Shipping Another 6,203 Barrels from its Lloydminster Multilateral Horizontal Heavy Oil Well

Lloydminster Well Performance:

Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:RCTRF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has the results of the eighth (8) full month of oil production, trucking and oil sales to purchasers Altex and Cenovus Energy Ltd. The Lloydminster well has shipped 6,203 barrels (bbl) for the month of May and produced at an average daily rate of 185 bbl/d gross (37.5 bbl/d net) to the Company since being placed on production, representing its 18.75% working interest ownership. Production shipping and sales commenced on the newly drilled well on October 6th, 2023, and the well has now produced over 51,439 bbl and exceeded the 50,000-barrel production benchmark of consistent steady oil production with its multilateral well. Croverro Energy Ltd. is the Operator.

The Company has strengthened its land position and completed the purchase of two land and lease acquisitions pursuant to an AMI ("Area of Mutual Interest") in a Farmout Agreement ("Farmout") dated November 1, 2022. This new multilateral well is expected to contact over 3000 meters of oil reservoir in the General Petroleum Sand. The spud date will be announced once final permitting has been received from the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER").

Commented Tim Coupland, "We have now successfully produced over eight (8) months of steady oil production and reached the 50,000-barrel production benchmark. With the completion of the land acquisition, and utilizing our technical proficiency and drilling expertise, we now look forward to drilling our second multilateral well this summer. With global oil prices steadily increasing and the TMX pipeline now opened to start shipping oil, world oil prices are forecasted to remain high which will allow the Company to pursue additional drilling opportunities and new acquisitions."

"The Croverro 7HZ Oil Well, producing over 51,439 barrels and surpassing the 50,000-barrel benchmark, underscores the effectiveness of our multilateral drilling approach," said Christian Timmins, Director of Trans Canada Gold Corp. "Multilateral wells enable us to access more oil with fewer surface disturbances while maintaining low operational costs, growing production through land acquisition and drilling."

The Company continues to explore additional exploration drilling opportunities in Canada and the United States.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING WELLS

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

