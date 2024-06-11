Allied Universal Leads Education Session at Largest Conference for Campus Safety and Law Enforcement Professionals

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Allied Universal® will lead an education session at the 2024 International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) Conference and Exposition being held in New Orleans June 24 through 27.

The featured session, titled "The Road to 2030: The Next Generation of Campus Leadership" is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. CT on June 27 and will discuss the evolution of university and college police and public safety leadership and methods to ensure a more diverse representation of campus police agencies.

Held in the Grand Ballroom at the Sheraton New Orleans hotel, the session will include an in-depth review of the 30x30 initiative addressing the need to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030. It also will discuss what the next generation of leadership looks like and review support initiatives to ensure their success in the future.

To register, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/37063b2a-0b4f-4591-a0a5-c1f32774fb6b/websitePage:4dd4cac3-a397-4330-8e67-302dea143398

The session features speakers from a diverse group of campus safety and law enforcement professionals and the discussion will be moderated by Mahsa Karimi, director of vertical markets for education at Allied Universal. Panelists include:

L. Angela Webb, Associate Vice President of Public Safety at Rhodes College

Doreen Jokerst, Chief of Police at University of Colorado at Boulder

Adam Garcia, Vice President & Director at University of Nevada Las Vegas

Kirk Bouyelas, AVP of Public Safety and Community Engagement at Tulane University Police Department

In addition, attendees can visit the Allied Universal booth number 600 during the IACLEA event's exhibition to learn more about the company's comprehensive security solutions and meet with Clery Center representatives to discuss effective security strategies.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit?www.aus.com.?

About IACLEA

The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) is the largest professional association devoted to excellence in campus public safety and law enforcement. The difference in IACLEA is that our members are police chiefs, public safety directors, law enforcement officers, and security personnel at higher education institutions. During our 65 years of existence, we protect over 20 million students globally every year. We are the leader in setting standards on a variety of campus public safety concepts to keep campuses safe. For more information, visit www.iaclea.org.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Public Relations - North America

Phone: 949-826-3560}

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on accesswire.com