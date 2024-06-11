Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
ACCESSWIRE
11.06.2024 14:03 Uhr
69 Leser
Kontron America and Impact Components Announce Master Distributor Agreement

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Kontron America today announced the signing of a new distribution agreement with Impact Components, a major distributor of embedded computing, displays, and electronic components. This agreement expands Kontron Americas' reach and strengthens its distribution channel across the Americas.

Impact Components and Kontron America sign Master Distribution Agreement at San Diego Headquarters

Under the terms of the agreement, Impact Components will market and distribute Kontron's full line of embedded computing products throughout North America. This strategic partnership will provide customers with access to Kontron's industry-leading portfolio of embedded computing solutions, including boards and mezzanines, Computer-on-Modules, HMIs and displays, systems and platforms, communications-grade rack mount servers, rugged and custom products.

"We are excited to partner with Impact Components to expand our distribution network and better serve our customers across the U.S.," said Maria Wilde, VP of Channel Sales at Kontron Americas. "Impact Components' strong reputation and expertise in the embedded market will be instrumental in driving growth for our business."

"Kontron's portfolio enables us to expand our range of embedded products, offering advanced technologies for embedded design in the medical, military, communications, industrial automation, and transportation industries," said Chris de Leon, CEO at Impact Components. "We are confident that this partnership will create significant value for our customers."

Kontron's full product portfolio is now available through Impact Components. Please call 858-634-4800 or visit https://www.impactcomponents.com

Contact Information

Loren Morgan
Marketing Manager
l.morgan@impactcomponents.com
9044936734

Richard Brown
Sales Manager
r.brown@impactcomponents.com
6198893900

SOURCE: Impact Components

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
