Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs to Simplify eSIM Activation with Google Cloud

Consumers can now activate their eSIM-based devices more easily, offering a superior customer experience to the fast-growing eSIM technology

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to integrate their technologies and offer an end-to-end eSIM onboarding solution to communications service providers (CSPs), representing a significant step forward in the evolution of eSIM adoption.

Amdocs' eSIM Cloud platform, rated the #1 vendor in eSIM orchestration platforms by Counterpoint Research, is now integrated with Google Cloud's Telecom Subscriber Insights to provide a seamless and simplified experience for end customers. The collaboration will also enable CSPs to offer eSIM services to their customers globally, leveraging the reach and expertise of both Amdocs' eSIM Cloud platform and Google Cloud. The combined solution will be sold and operated by Amdocs, with Google Cloud's Telecom Subscriber Insights integrated.

This approach, enabled on Google Cloud and Amdocs' eSIM Cloud platform, offers an improved, digital-only, and swift customer experience that significantly simplifies the activation process of eSIM-equipped devices. It helps eliminate the need for physical SIM cards and visits to retail stores, while also reducing calls to customer support.

The solution integrates with CSPs' existing systems, ensuring a smooth and efficient onboarding process. The eSIM activation process is fully automated, reducing the time and effort required for customers to get connected. With remote provisioning, customers can activate their mobile devices without visiting a physical store, and real-time monitoring ensures the process is managed effectively.

"Our work with Amdocs will help make it easier than ever for customers to activate their new cellular devices," said Vivek Gupta, Director, Telco Industry, Google Cloud. "This collaboration streamlines the process of switching between phones, carriers, and more, with minimal interruptions to service, providing a seamless experience for consumers."

"This collaboration with Google Cloud represents a significant step forward in the evolution of eSIM technology," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "By offering a seamless and secure onboarding experience, CSPs can improve customer satisfaction and accelerate the adoption of eSIM worldwide."

Amdocs will be demonstrating eSIM capabilities at Digital Transformation World, June 18-20, Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024.

